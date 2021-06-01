Life Lessons: Robert and Barbara Wheeler share their thoughts on America

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Memorial Day was yesterday and we want to honor veterans living at MorningStar. We spent an afternoon at the Aero Mark hanger in Idaho Falls speaking with some of these residents who have served our country.

Robert Kent Wheeler spent time flying airplanes when he was in the military. He went on to become a professional pilot and spent his career in the air. He met his wife, Barbara, a few years ago and they have been together ever since.

Robert shared his thoughts about America, his time in the service and his thoughts when he seems the American flag. Watch our entire interview in the player above.