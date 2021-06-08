Local hospital adjusts visitor policy as number of COVID-19 cases drop

IDAHO FALLS – As the number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho continues to decline, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls has adjusted its visitor policy.

As of Monday, hospital staff are allowing no more than two visitors per patient at a time. Visitors must be masked at all times, except when eating or drinking and must verbally confirm the following statements prior to entering:

I have not had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or thought to have COVID-19, within the last 14 days. I have none of the following symptoms: fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. I agree to wear a mask at all times while in the facility, except when eating or drinking.

Visiting hours are between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. but there may be times when the length of visits must be restricted or suspended for patient’s safety and comfort.

Patient recovery is always the primary concern.

More information about the visitor policy can be obtained on the hospital’s website.