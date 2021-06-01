Local man already facing felony arrested on stalking charge

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man one month from standing trial for aggravated assault was arrested Monday on a charge of stalking.

Jason Scott Keller, 46, was arrested after he allegedly violated a no-contact order and tried to kick in a home’s door. This is the second time Keller has been arrested for stalking since March.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department responded to a home on the 600 block of North Johnson Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday after residents said they saw Keller “mule kick” their front door, according to Pocatello Police Public Information Officer Greg Cates.

When officers arrived, they talked with Keller, who admitted kicking the door, Cates said.

Keller was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail for first-degree stalking, a felony. He was also cited for misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

He was already facing other charges.

In January, he was arrested for allegedly aiming a loaded crossbow at a man near his home. In that case, he is scheduled to appear before a jury on July 6 for aggravated assault. With enhancements for using a deadly weapon and being a persistent violator, he faces as many as 25 years.

In addition, on March 23, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree stalking. He was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance in April.

If he is found guilty of felony stalking, Keller could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He has not yet been scheduled for a preliminary hearing for this case.