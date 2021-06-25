Man convicted for sex crime in Michigan now faces Idaho charges

REXBURG — A Michigan man is in a Rexburg jail for allegations of him sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

The investigation into 26-year-old Isaac Vince Young began in late 2016 after the victim’s parents learned that the man who lived with them at a Rexburg home at the time began acting inappropriately with the 11-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Young is now charged with a list of sex crimes following an investigation interrupted when Young moved to Michigan.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote in charging documents how the victim disclosed several incidents of Young sexually assaulting and molesting her. The victim also disclosed incidents of Young allegedly pulling down his pants and exposing his genitals to her.

The girls said Young’s actions upset her, and she got the courage to tell her parents, who contacted authorities.

When detectives tried to speak to Young, he had already gotten an attorney and declined to speak with investigators.

The investigation stalled before prosecutors made a decision on charges when Young moved to Michigan. Then Crawford County, Michigan, Sheriff’s investigators conducted their own sex crime investigation into Young.

Idaho authorities write in charging documents that Michigan investigators were looking into Young for a separate incident of indecent exposure and forcible sexual conduct in their state. During that investigation, Young reportedly told Michigan detectives the Idaho allegations were true, saying “it was an impulse” and blaming the victim for flirting with him.

Young’s criminal record includes a Michigan conviction in February for misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in Crawford County, according to court records. Court clerks in Michigan said Young received a 90-day jail sentence and five years of probation after pleading guilty to the charge in exchange for the dismissal of other sex crimes.

Idaho authorities brought Young to Madison County on Wednesday after he had been serving his Michigan sentence. A judge set Young’s bail at $150,000 after a request made by a detective.

In Idaho, Young is charged with felony counts of sexual abuse of a child, lewd conduct with a child and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Although Young is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Young is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 7.