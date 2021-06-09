Man killed in crash near Twin Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash at 3601 North 300 East, south of Twin Falls.

Joseph Doyle, 24, of Twin Falls was traveling eastbound on 3600 North in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Ron Yates, 58, of Twin Falls, was traveling northbound on 3000 East in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Doyle failed to yield to the stop sign, striking Yates’ vehicle.

Doyle was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene of the crash. Yates was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire, and the Twin Falls Coroner.