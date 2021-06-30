Man sent to prison for spraying jailers with pepper spray

IDAHO FALLS — A man who sprayed jailers with their own pepper spray has been sentenced to prison.

Jeffrey Adam Knighton, 36, was sentenced on June 15 to spend between eight months to four years and two months in prison, according to court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Knighton pleaded guilty to felony assault and battery upon deputies in exchange for prosecutors dropping a second count of the same charge.

The incident occurred on March 7 when Knighton was in the Bonneville County Jail on an unrelated incident. A fight broke out between Knighton and jailers who tried to hold him on the ground. As the struggle continued, Knighton allegedly tried to grab the deputy’s oleoresin capsicum — more commonly known as pepper spray — from his belt.

Eventually, the pepper spray canister fell out of the holster and onto the floor. One of the deputies and Knighton went to reach for the canister, but the inmate got to it first, according to court documents.

The deputy tried to hold Knighton’s arm down, but the man was able to turn his hand and spray two jail workers. One deputy was sprayed in the face and the other on his side.

Investigators were called in to investigate the incident last week. When speaking with Knighton, he described having a mental crisis and having voices telling him to escape from jail.

In addition to the time behind bars, court records show District Judge Watkins Jr. also order Knighton to pay $1,645.50 in fees and fines.