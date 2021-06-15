Police arrest man who officers say left gun in Fred Meyer

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man on parole Tuesday morning after he left a gun inside Fred Meyer Saturday.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com 39-year-old Derek Martin was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a gun and a parole violation. Martin is the man police say left a loaded handgun inside Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile.

A community member called officers around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday saying they saw the suspect’s photo that had been posted online Monday. The caller said the man was near Woodruff Avenue and North Yellowstone Highway, according to Clements.

Officers arrived and spotted the man, later identified as Martin, and he ran. By 9:15 a.m., police had him in custody.

The Idaho Department of Correction shows Martin is on parole for felony possession of a controlled substance in Bonneville County and felony grand theft in Bonner County.

Although Martin is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Martin is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

A photo of a man who police say left a gun inside a Fred Meyer store on Saturday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department