Police search Idaho Falls neighborhood for wanted man

IDAHO FALLS — Police searched an Idaho Falls neighborhood for a wanted man Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says an officer spotted a man wanted for burglary enter a neighborhood near Holmes Avenue. Multiple units responded to the neighborhood off Holmes between 6th Street and 4th Street around 4 p.m. to search for the man.

Despite the response, Clements said there isn’t any threat to the public.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

Clements says police will continue to search for the wanted man.

