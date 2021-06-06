Construction project begins Monday on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

Editor’s note: The following news release was originally published on May 26.

IDAHO FALLS – Sunnyside Road from Eagle Drive to just west of Woodruff Avenue will be under construction beginning June 7. There will be significant traffic delays, with lanes reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen conditions, the anticipated completion time is the end of July.

Iron Horse LLC has been contracted to rehabilitate several thousand feet of an existing 30-inch trunk sewer line that runs down Sunnyside Road.

Traffic on Sunnyside Road will be reduced to one lane each way for most weekdays and weeknights. Cross streets, such as South 25th East (Hitt Road) and Woodruff Avenue will also be impacted.

All businesses will remain open with detours in place for access.

Crews will be working around the clock during the week to finish the project as quickly as possible. There will be no work done on the project from July 3 to July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday, with work resuming on July 12.

Electronic message boards will be placed at each end of the project in advance of the start date to warn local residents, and businesses will be contacted by the contractor.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Iron Horse LLC at (503) 674-0980.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.