Sounds Choir presenting ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

IDAHO FALLS — Sounds Choir will give lovers of musical theater a chance to beat the heat when they stage their 2021 Sounds Summer Musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 24, 25, 26 and 28.

“Joseph” is Sounds’ take on the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name. The musical takes the story of Joseph found in the Book of Genesis in the Bible and chronicles the sale of Joseph into slavery in Egypt. His gift for interpreting dreams allows him to rise through the ranks, eventually leading him to become Pharaoh’s second in command.

“The whole show is basically about family,” production assistant Chandler Dye told EastIdahoNews.com. “Family is what holds us all together. Even with all the hard things that Joseph’s brother put him through, Joseph still forgives them at the end of the day. After all the awful things, there’s still forgiveness and kindness in this world.”

Dye expects “Joseph” to be a great night out, with a little something for every member of the family.

“The show is amazingly fun,” Dye said. “It’s got comedy, amazing vocals, the sets are amazing and you don’t have to worry about any foul language or anything. This is a very family-friendly show. That is what Sounds is about: bringing family-friendly entertainment to east Idaho.”

Courtesy Chandler Dye

As the oldest continuous mixed adult choir in Idaho Falls, Sounds has been providing entertainment to east Idaho families since its formation in 1977.

“Sounds Choir puts on two shows a year of just singing,” Dye said. “They thought it would be fun to do musicals together so they now do musicals. This is their forty-fourth musical, so 44 years we’ve been in southeast Idaho. We just want to put on a good show for the community every year and it’s all nonprofit. No one gets paid to do this. We all come together and use our talents to put on a treat for everyone.”

This year, there’s a little extra excitement for the Sounds crew as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While Sounds still put on a show in 2020, they had to scale the show back and perform for smaller audiences.

“We did do a show last year but it was so sad,” Dye said. “We could only have 150 people in the audience so we had to move it over to Thunder Ridge High School. It was hard not having a lot of people in the audience so we’re excited to offer full seating capacity this year, which is up to 1,900 in the Civic Auditorium. We’re just excited to put on the show and get back to normal.”

Sounds Choir presents their Sounds Summer Musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” June 24, 25, 26, and 28 at 7:30 pm in the Idaho Falls Civic Center. Click here for tickets and click here for more information about Sounds Summer Musicals.

Courtesy Chandler Dye