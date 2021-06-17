Utah lawmakers say no to full fireworks ban, despite drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bone-dry drought and record heat have raised concerns that fireworks could worsen wildfire danger in Utah, but the state’s GOP leadership is backing away from banning the summer holiday fixtures.

Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers tells Fox13 that officials will instead urged to closely follow the restrictions set by the city or town they live in.

“We have to be making people aware, they’ve got to be smart about this,” he said. “And then everybody will be safe.”

Republican Governor Spencer Cox said Thursday he doesn’t have the authority to issue one himself.

“I’ve told the legislature I think it’s a terrible idea not to have additional restrictions this year. They haven’t shown any interest in doing anything more around that,” the governor said.

Some communities have enacted tough restrictions. St. George has banned fireworks in large parts of the community. Vickers said his own town of Cedar City was planning something similar. Eagle Mountain has banned fireworks entirely.

Fireworks remain banned on all state lands, federal lands and unincorporated private lands.