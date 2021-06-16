Woman arrested after allegedly pulling gun on woman following her

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls woman after she allegedly threatened a woman with a gun in May.

Macilynn Maria Rowen, 21, and another woman got into a heated argument on May 4 near Poa and Butterfly Drive in Bonneville County, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. During the dispute, Rowen reportedly pulled a handgun out of her purse and pointed it at the victim.

The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies she and Rowen have a history of problems, including filing a police report for allegations of theft against Rowen. The victim said she spotted Rowen in her car and began following her in a neighborhood with an SUV.

Eventually, both women began to yell at each other, according to the probable cause.

“They both had their phones out recording each other and they got out of their vehicles and were in each other’s faces,” a deputy wrote in a report. “When Macilynn got in her face, she put her hand in Macilyns Face to push her away. (The victim) stated that Macilynn then pointed a black handgun at her and told her to back up.”

When the victim started to yell, she then told someone to call deputies.

Rowen told deputies she pulled over when the victim started following her. Rowen told deputies when the victim hit her in the face, she pulled the gun out “in self-defense,” according to court documents.

Both women had the incident recorded on their phones. Court documents indicate Rowen got out of her vehicle first with the gun already pulled from her purse. Video evidence reportedly shows Rowen going up to the victim, telling her to get out of the SUV and “do something.”

Court records show the victim was not charged, but prosecutors opted to charge Rowen on May 27 with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on June 4. She made an initial appearance and released to pretrial services. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

Although Rowen is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of the felony, a judge could order Rowen to spend up to five years in prison and or a $5,000 fine.