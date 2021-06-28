Woman drowns near Lorenzo Bridge

RIGBY — A woman drowned in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon after becoming trapped underwater near the Lorenzo Bridge.

The 50-year-old woman and her husband were kayaking on the Snake River about a mile and a half downstream from the bridge when the accident happened around 5 p.m., according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The female victim’s kayak overturned in a log jam causing her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current,” the news release says. “The female victim was underwater for approximately one hour until her body could be recovered by first responders.”

The woman and her husband, whose names have not been released, are from Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Central QRU and Tech Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, BLM and Air Idaho.