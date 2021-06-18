Woman killed in ATV crash on rural road

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash on a rural road in Bannock County.

The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. Thursday on South Smith Canyon Road and Pine View Loop, east of Arimo, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Chikay Cole, 67, of Sandy, Utah, was traveling northbound on Smith Canyon Road in a 2019 Polaris ATV with her passenger, Kerry Cole, 67, also of Sandy, Utah. Chikay failed to negotiate a turn and both riders were ejected from the ATV.

Both riders were wearing helmets, however, Chikay died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Kerry was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Hospital spokeswoman Mary Keating says Kerry is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

