2 young men taken to hospital after escaping burning vehicle in crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On July 27, Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle injury crash southbound on I-15 at milepost 179, south of Spencer.

Milo Andrus, age 18 of Idaho Falls, was southbound on I-15 at milepost 179 when he left the roadway on the left shoulder, overcorrected, traveled across the roadway, went off the right shoulder and overturned. The vehicle then caught fire, however Andrus and his passenger, Bill Durfee, also age 18 of Idaho Falls, were able to escape the vehicle.

Andrus and Durfee were both transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls – Andrus by ground ambulance and Durfee by air ambulance. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.