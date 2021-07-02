A pregnant woman in a car crash asked us to thank this kind stranger for Feel Good Friday

When we received the following email from Kali a few weeks ago, we knew we had to do something for Feel Good Friday.

This is what she wrote us:

Trying to make a long story short as it is hard and painful to talk and I’m not able to type due to the following. I was in a bad car crash this morning on Lincoln Road near Lincoln High School in Idaho Falls. My car was totaled. I broke my leg and my arm. I was terrified and hurt. I am also five months pregnant and feared for my baby. I saw so many people drive by. I was waving my arms and crying asking for someone to please stop and help me. So many drivers just passed while they stared in shock but never stopped to help.

It felt like an eternity that I was sitting there terrified and hurt. I cried as more and more cars pass by. Finally, a gentleman pulled over. He asked me if I needed help. Starving for help, I asked him to please call 911. This gentleman‘s name is Brewster. Another gentleman rushed over to my car asking if I needed help. I was so scared. I asked him to wait by my side until the ambulance arrived. Such a nice man. He agreed to do so. I do not know this man’s name that lived across the street but I truly want both of these men to be recognized.

It is truly so important to me that they know how much comfort they brought me in a time I was scared and they were there to help when they didn’t have to. They could’ve just passed by like so many others did. Please find a way to acknowledge these guys and tell them I am so thankful.

Kali is recovering at home and fortunately, her baby is ok. We were able to track down Brewster (but couldn’t find the other man) and thank him on behalf of Kali for Feel Good Friday. Check out the surprise in the video player above!