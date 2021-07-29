Authorities investigating crash involving car and semi near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – Authorities are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony involving a car and a semi truck.

Very little information is available because the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. and law enforcement agencies are just arriving on scene.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website indicates the crash occurred between the North Fork Teton River Bridge and Exit 346 one mile west of the St. Anthony area.

The westbound lane is being rerouted around the crash, officials say. Traffic in the eastbound lane is moving, but there are minor delays. You may want to find an alternate route if you’ll be traveling in that area.

Fremont EMS and Air Idaho Rescue are there, according to law enforcement officials. Idaho State Police and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office have also arrived.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting further information from Idaho State Police. Updates will be provided when they are available.

