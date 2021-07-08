Bonneville is the latest county to issue burn ban

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County commissioners have issued a burn ban in the country until further notice due to higher-than-average temperatures and low moisture levels.

The purpose of the ban, according to a county news release, is to reduce the risk of wildfire and the damage it can bring to lives, property, and the economy.

Bonneville joins Fremont, Bannock, Franklin, and Caribou counties in issuing comprehensive burn bans.

The bans prohibit all open burning, except campfires built within approved pits at improved campgrounds or picnic areas. It order also advises against using fireworks, exploding targets, not parking hot vehicles in tall grass, and ensuring all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving them.

Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site.

The local bans impact private property — including agricultural burning — but do not apply to state or federal lands.

However, that does not mean you can burn on public lands. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has fire restrictions on all the land they own in nearly every county in eastern Idaho. Similar restrictions have been placed on federal land operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

For more information on burn bans in eastern Idaho click here.