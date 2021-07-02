Charges filed against man arrested by Pocatello SWAT

POCATELLO — Charges have been filed against a Pocatello man whose arrest warranted SWAT involvement.

Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with officers from the Pocatello Police Department and SWAT teams at a home on the 1700 block of Gwen Drive. Charges filed by the Bannock County Prosecutors office Wednesday include felonies of grand theft, possession of a bank card and transferring of a stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

Pocatello officers were contacted on March 30 by a victim who said that their vehicle had been entered sometime between 8 p.m. the night prior and 7:20 that morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The only item taken from the vehicle, the victim said, was a cell phone case containing three bank cards, a driver’s license and an ID card. The victim was told to contact officers if and when any of the cards were used.

One of the stolen cards was used to withdraw $300 from an Idaho Central Credit Union ATM on April 25. Surveillance footage taken at the ATM showed a man identified as Hamilton by, among others, three probation officers who had worked with Hamilton in the past, according to the affidavit.

Around 11 p.m. on May 29, Pocatello police were contacted by a second victim who alleged that Hamilton had stolen their vehicle, an affidavit reads.

The victim, a friend of Hamilton’s, told officers that he had forcibly taken the keys to the vehicle and drove off.

Hamilton was high on drugs, according to the victim, and had been assisting in putting gas in the vehicle. The victim believed that Hamilton was heading in the direction of a home where his younger brother, Micole “Mike” Johnathan Hamilton, had been living on Gwen Drive. Officers checked the area for the vehicle but it was not found.

The victim also told officers that Hamilton had a known residence on Center Street in Blackfoot. Officers from Blackfoot Police checked that area and were unable to locate Hamilton or the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered on May 30 in front of an apartment complex on Jason Avenue in Pocatello.

Hamilton was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff that lasted more than three hours.

If found guilty of grand theft, Hamilton would face one to 14 years in prison and fines up to $5,000. He would face an additional one to five years and $50,000 fine, and up to five more years and another $50,000 in fines for the possession of a bank card and transferring of a stolen vehicle charges, respectively.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

An officer at the scene confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that Hamilton was being arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at a US Bank drive-thru ATM last week. His brother, Micole, was also being pursued at the same address, but escaped when he fled in a vehicle at speeds Pocatello PD deemed too dangerous for pursuit in the residential area.

Micole was arrest Wednesday by Pocatello police officers, but has not yet been charged for any crimes.

Micole “Mike” Johnathan Hamilton | Bannock County Jail