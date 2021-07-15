TODAY'S WEATHER
Country artist Lainey Wilson and her singing dog join 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m talking with Lainey Wilson – the talented country singer and songwriter behind the hit ‘Things A Man Oughta Know.’ Lainey began writing songs when she was 9-years-old and Strings & Spurs included her on their ‘Country Artists to Watch in 2021’ list.

Here are the questions I asked Lainey:

  • I read that you impersonated a famous character when you were in high school. Can you tell me about it?
  • Tell me how you got started in the music industry?
  • What is your favorite part about your job?
  • Is there someone you would love to sing with?
  • Do you have any fun plans for the summer?
  • What do you like to do for fun when you aren’t writing or singing music?
  • Do you have any hidden talents?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • If you weren’t in the music industry, what would you be doing for your job?
  • What’s your favorite junk food?
  • What advice do you have for me?

Lainey’s dog even joined us to help sing a song during the interview!

You can follow Lainey on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

If you have any ideas for people I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

