Fort Hall man arrested for high speed chase, and hitting ISP trooper with a car

CHUBBUCK — A Fort Hall man was arrested Tuesday evening after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, and striking an Idaho State Police trooper with his vehicle.

Daylon Jon Preacher, 29, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. after the car chase, and an on-foot manhunt near Bicentennial Park in Chubbuck, according to an ISP news release.

The incident began when ISP initiated a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road, according to the release. The driver, later identified as Preacher, gave the officers false identification and failed to comply with commands.

One of two female passengers exited the vehicle. Then Preacher backed the 1998 Chevrolet Lumina he was driving into the ISP cruiser, hitting the trooper. He then fled the scene northbound on Yellowstone Avenue at a high rate of speed with law enforcement in pursuit.

Preacher crashed the Lumina into a 2006 Jeep Liberty at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Siphon Road, disabling the vehicle. He abandoned the car and fled on foot, toward the Gate City Christian Church. Troopers found him a short time later, with assistance from the Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Cruisers multiple police agencies line Siphon Road in Chubbuck following the arrest of Daylon Preacher on July 20, 2021. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The passenger in Preacher’s vehicle was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. None of the four passengers in the Jeep Liberty required medical treatment. The ISP officer who was struck by Preacher’s vehicle was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Once found, Preacher was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, then taken to Bannock County Jail. He was booked for a felony warrant and for eluding officers.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Additional charges are pending.