Idaho Falls parade parking and other things you need to know

IDAHO FALLS — Communities throughout eastern Idaho are excited to fully celebrate Independence day this weekend, especially since most of the events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is reminding the community to avoid damaging property while saving space for the parade and other events.

“We understand that everyone is excited for the parade,” said Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in a press release. “However, every year people put things out to save space that end up damaging grass, landscaping, sprinklers or other property. We want everyone to have fun, but please follow the rules and help us keep things safe and in good condition so everyone can enjoy the day.”

Staking the ground for any reason is not allowed. This can damage the property or sprinkler systems in the ground and can be an overall safety concern. While this applies to city property, residents should be mindful about placing items on and not damaging private property as well.

The parade, called the “Liberty on Parade” Independence Day Parade, begins at 9 a.m. Parking along the parade route is not allowed until the parade is over, according to the Idaho Falls Police department. Any vehicle parked along the route risks a ticket or having it towed.

“Liberty on Parade” Independence Day Parade route. The parade begins at the intersection of South Holmes Avenue and 4th Street, traveling west on 4th Street. The parade turns South onto South Boulevard and continues to Rogers Street where the parade disperses. | Courtesy of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce website.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed due to the parade:

The intersection of South Holmes Ave and 4th Street will close at the start of the parade. South Holmes Ave will reopen after the parade has passed.

The intersection of South Holmes and East 17th Street will close when the parade reaches 10th street and will remain closed until the parade has passed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they are not attending the parade and to otherwise use caution as foot traffic is very high.

If you have an item that gets removed by the city, it can be retrieved by contacting the Idaho Falls Parks Maintenance Office at (208) 612-8479 during regular business hours next week. It will be closed Monday, July 5th, but open for the week on Tuesday.

The city will only remove items placed on city property, but owners of private property may remove items from their areas.