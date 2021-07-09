Iona man accused of running car over owner

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested an Iona man who they say seriously hurt a family member with a car.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Iona Road and 25th East on Sunday after they were told that Randy Scott Rigby, 19, had taken a car without permission. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, as deputies were on the way, Rigby had returned with the car and allegedly ran over a man, who called 911.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the victim sitting in a chair surrounded by vomit. The victim had mud on his pants, a ripped-up shirt and was missing a sock on a bleeding foot. The victim told investigators Rigby ran him over, and paramedics took the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The victim said he noticed his car was missing and then spotted Rigby driving up to a neighbor’s home. The victim said he went to confront Rigby about the stolen car. At some point during the confrontation, the victim was knocked down by Rigby, who allegedly backed the car up over the side of the victim’s head.

Rigby then put the car into drive. While the car moved forward, the victim became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged about 100 yards. As this happened, Rigby reportedly yelled, “you should have f****** died,” according to court documents.

When the victim was able to roll away from the car, Rigby drove away and deputies eventually found the car parked near Curlew Drive. Deputies found what apartment Rigby was in and placed him into custody.

Deputies write in a report that Rigby told them he took the victim’s car to “go joyriding” because his own did not work. Rigby then said he thought he killed the victim when he dragged him down the road with the car.

Court documents do not fully indicate the extent of the victim’s injuries.

In a backpack Rigby said was his, deputies say they found used needles and a baggie with .33 grams of methamphetamine. Rigby said he had smoked meth two days before and had used the needles to shoot up in the past.

Rigby was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also booked Rigby on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failing to show up to court, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Rigby is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 16.