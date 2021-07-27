IRS issues warning about child tax-credit scams

The following is a news release from the IRS Criminal Division.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division is warning taxpayers about Child Tax Credit-related scams, which criminals may use to steal money and personal information.

While millions of American families started receiving the advance Child Tax Credit payments this month, criminals were already looking for innovative tactics to take advantage of unwitting victims. Taxpayers should be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the credit. Any communication offering assistance to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam.

When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft.

“IRS-CI wants to ensure families obtain the advance Child Tax Credit payments they are entitled to,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Amanda Prestegard. “As America continues to recover and rebuild from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting taxpayers so they don’t fall prey to swindlers remains a top priority for our agency.”

Although scammers constantly come up with new schemes to try and catch taxpayers off-guard, there are simple ways to identify if it is truly the IRS reaching out.