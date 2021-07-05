Looking for employment? Here’s a list of local companies that are hiring

IDAHO FALLS – Now that summer is here and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, many of you may be looking for a job.

Here is a list of several companies in eastern Idaho that are hiring right now.

Idahoan Foods

Idahoan Foods, one of the largest employers in Idaho Falls is looking to hire 60 talented individuals, according to a company news release. They’re primarily looking for people at the Operator helper level.

“Idahoan offers impressive growth opportunities within an entry-level team member’s first year of employment. Process Support employees have the opportunity to become an Operator Helper, earning $16.75 per hour, after three months of experience, and become an Operator, earning $20 per hour, within their first year. Candidates with some previous experience often begin in the Operator Helper or Operator role,” the news release says.

Idahoan Foods also increased the pay rate for all hourly operations team members, as of June 27. The wage increase includes a 9.1% uptick in the starting rate of the company’s entry-level operations position from $13.75 to $15 per hour.

“Recently, Idahoan introduced an employee recognition program, enhanced time off policy featuring more than two weeks of vacation, quarterly bonus program, enhanced training opportunities and an employee referral bonus,” the news release says. “Additionally, Idahoan Foods has offered a straight shift schedule, which allows for more days off in a row and consistency, for several years.”

If you’re interested in applying or learning more, click here.

Basic American Foods

Basic American Foods in Blackfoot, Shelley and Rexburg is moving to straight shifts, rather than rotating shifts, for all employees beginning in August. With this change comes an increase in pay for night shift workers. The starting hourly wage for night shift employees in Blackfoot and Shelley will be $16.16 per hour, and Rexburg workers will receive $16.27 per hour.

The company also has 23 different positions it’s trying to fill. Visit the website to learn more.

Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police in Idaho Falls is starting up its academy training this month and won’t have a new hiring cycle until spring of next year. But ISP spokesman Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com they are always recruiting and looking for good candidates.

If you’re interested in job opportunities with ISP, he’s inviting you to sign up for email alerts so you know when the hiring cycle is going to happen.

Melaleuca

Melaleuca currently has 169 open positions, 142 of which are hourly positions and 27 that are salary. The positions range from entry-level to senior positions.

Visit the website to apply or learn more.

Western Transport

Western Transport, a trucking company in Bonneville County, is actively hiring for drivers and dispatchers.

Safety HR Director Don Best says hiring good people has been challenging lately and believes it may be connected with the stimulus checks people have been getting from the government during the pandemic.

“That’s probably put a hurt on hiring around here. A lot of people moving into the area are buying their house outright with cash so they’re not having to look for work,” Best says.

Those in interested in applying can click here or visit the Facebook page.

Grocery stores and fast-food restaurants are always looking for qualified candidates. Check with businesses in your community for more job opportunities.