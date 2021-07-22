Man accused of sexually abusing woman with disabilities

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with the mental capacity of an eight-year-old.

Braxton Kim Terry, 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, a charge punishable by up to 25-years in prison if convicted.

Court documents show the Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating Terry in May 2020 after a client at an Idaho Falls residential rehabilitation facility said she had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

Detectives spoke with the victim, who alleged Terry “raped her” while lying on her bed at the facility. The victim described Terry depositing genetic material on the bed. Investigators cut that mattress section out of the bed and sent it to a lab for testing.

Investigators got a DNA sample from Terry and on March 30, the Idaho State Police lab contacted Idaho Falls detectives saying they had a match. According to court documents, DNA in the samples collected on the mattress came back as “3.86 octillion times” more likely to be Terry than any other person.

Reports given to investigators say the victim has the behavioral and mental capacity of an eight-year-old and is “highly vulnerable and at risk for being taken advantage of,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Charges were filed against Terry on Monday and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday morning. He posted $20,000 bail and was released after his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Although Terry is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.