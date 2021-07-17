Man in critical condition at EIRMC after crash

TWIN FALLS — A southern Idaho man is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash near Twin Falls.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 30 at North 2700 East, west of the city.

Police reports show Chase L. Miller, 25, of Filer, was traveling westbound on US-30 in a 2007 Honda Accord. Trevor S. Amerson, 24, of Twin Falls was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Ford Fiesta.

It not clear exactly what happened, but Miller crossed over the center line and hit Amerson’s vehicle head-on.

Amerson was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance. Amerson’s juvenile passenger was transported to Saint Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls by ground ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Miller was also transported to Saint Luke’s Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance and then was later transported to EIRMC in Idaho Falls by air ambulance.

Hospital staff confirmed Miller remained in critical condition on Saturday morning

US-30 was completely blocked for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.