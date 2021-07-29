Man in fair condition following pickup vs. semi crash on US-20 near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – Two people have been hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony Thursday morning.

The crash, involving a semi-truck and a pickup, occurred around 9:15 a.m. at milepost 342 about three miles west of St. Anthony, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP reports Steven Widdison, 65, of Rexburg was westbound on US-20 in a 2008 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer. Kylan Kauer, 26, of Rexburg was driving behind Widdison in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

“Widdison slowed to make a right turn onto 300 North. Kauer struck the back of the trailer,” an ISP news release says.

Widdison was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, where he was treated and released, according to hospital spokesman Doug McBride.

Kauer was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is currently in fair condition, according to a house supervisor at EIRMC.

The westbound lane of travel was blocked for about an hour and 45 minutes as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the crash. Fremont EMS and Air Idaho Rescue were also involved.

