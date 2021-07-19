Nude man taken to ‘Purgatory’ after allegedly disrupting Latter-day Saint church service

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A naked man reportedly disrupted a Sunday morning Latter-day Saint church service in St. George, Utah.

St. George News reports dispatchers received a call from worshipers at one of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapels with a man “screaming in the background.” Police arrived and arrested 40-year-old Jeremy David Miller after the chaotic situation.

Police report Miller drove his Jeep onto the church’s lawn and got out only wearing underwear. He allegedly stripped naked and started throwing items from the Jeep onto the lawn before entering the building with 100 people inside.

Miller is then accused of slamming a child’s car seat onto a table and knocking sacrament trays and water onto the floor, according to St. George News. He ran from the church building, got into his Jeep and drove home.

Officers knocked on Miller’s door and he exited “shouting and cursing at the officers,” according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by ABC4. Miller allegedly struggled and continued to shout until he was placed into handcuffs.

Police booked him into the Purgatory Correction Facility in Hurricane, Utah, on charges including misdemeanor lewdness and felony lewdness involving a child. He is also accused of criminal mischief, assaulting a police officer and interfering with an arrest.

Although Miller is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.