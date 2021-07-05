Pet of the Week: Gidget
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Pet of the Week
Published at
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Toyota, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.
“Operation: Get Gidget Adopted” month has been pretty successful! On Thursday afternoon, Gidget received a visit from a great family, and she now has an application to be adopted Tuesday!
Snake River Animal Shelter would like to thank Teton Auto Group and East Idaho News for their tremendous support of the animals at SRAS. Facility manager Nick DeFilippis stated, “We are so grateful for Teton Auto Group and East Idaho News in helping us get these animals spotlighted so they can find their furever homes. They help us get our longer resident animals adopted when they have been overlooked.”
If you’re interested in meeting any of the animals at SRAS, visit the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls, check out their website: SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org, or visit their Facebook page!