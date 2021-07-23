Police say BYU-Idaho student transferred roommate’s debit card funds to his account

REXBURG — Police say a Brigham Young University-Idaho student told officers he transferred money from his roommate’s bank account to himself.

Jeremiah Edward Kibler, 25, a student from South Carolina, is charged with felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, a Rexburg police officer said in April, Kibler transferred $450 over Cash App, a mobile payment service, by taking his roommates debit card and sending the money to himself.

The roommate contacted police after noticing the money going into Kibler’s account, according to court documents. Investigators spoke with Kibler, who told police he took the debit card, used the app and put the money into his account. Kibler also said he took another one of the roommate’s cards a few weeks prior to transfer around $200.

Prosecutors filed charges against Kibler on April 21. He was not arrested but issued a summons to appear in court.

Although Kibler is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Kibler is scheduled for Aug. 4 at the Madison County Courthouse.