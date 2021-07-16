Teenager moved to tears with this Feel Good Friday surprise after she helped a neighbor having seizures

Today we are honoring a 13-year-old girl named Lexi who helped a neighbor in need in a big way.

Here’s the story sent to us from Melissa:

I am messaging about my 13-year-old neighbor. A couple of months ago, I had a seizure and she happened to come over in the middle of it and handled it perfectly. She called the paramedics and helped me until they arrived. I have suffered from epilepsy for years but this was the first time I had one when my husband and kids weren’t around and she sat with me after the paramedics left so I wasn’t alone.

I ended up having another one and she helped me through that one and I ended up having to go to the hospital via ambulance. She sat with my younger children till someone else could get there with them. She is so kind and caring and always puts others first. Most kids her age aren’t as caring and there for others as she is. I would really appreciate it if she could get recognized. She deserves it.

We agreed that Lexi needed to be thanked for her actions and surprised her this week. She became pretty emotional when we explained why we were there. Watch the video in the player above.