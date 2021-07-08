UPDATE: Man injured, but alert after falling 25 to 30 feet down manhole

FIRTH — A man was airlifted to a local hospital Thursday after falling between 25 to 30 feet down a manhole.

Bingham County Sheriff Lt. Gary Yancey tells EastIdahoNews.com first responders were called just before 1 p.m. after a 36-year-old man fell down the maintenance hole behind Firth High School. The man was reportedly working with a crew on a sewage pit when he fell in and could not get out on his own.

“We had three people go down and made a hoist up top,” Yancey said. “(Rescuers) were able to put him in a gurney and hoist him out. He was alert.”

By 2 p.m. crews were able to walk him over on a stretcher and load him into Portneuf Air Rescue medical helicopter and fly him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. While Yancy said the man had several injuries, he did not believe they were life-threatening.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Blackfoot Fire Department, Shelley-Firth Fire District, Shelley-Firth QRU and Idaho Falls Fire Department were all there to help.

“It took everybody working together to get him out without further injuries and hopefully, he recovers well,” Yancey said. “Our rescue teams are well trained around here.”

The identity of the man is unknown.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

