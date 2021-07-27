Water line repair begins early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 400 block of South Holmes Avenue between East 3rd Street and East 4th Street. The project will get underway Tuesday at 3 a.m.

During construction, South Holmes Avenue will be closed through the construction zone and traffic will be detoured around the work site. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be complete before 8 a.m.

Water service will only be interrupted for one business during the repair. If required, other impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews near the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the water line as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.