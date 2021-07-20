Yellowstone National Park has busiest June ever

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Yellowstone National Park hosted 938,845 recreation visits in June 2021, making it the park’s most-visited June on record. This is a 64% increase from June 2020 (573,205 recreational visits) and a 20% increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits).

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 1,587,998 recreation visits, up 17% from 2019. This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054*

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708

2017 – 1,354,137

2016 – 1,432,071

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season. Millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead, expect crowding, recreate responsibly and take the Yellowstone Pledge to protect yourself and the park.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

*The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.