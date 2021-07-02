Yes, there is a moose in Idaho Falls. Please stop reporting it to police.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is requesting residents stop calling dispatch to report on a moose that is wandering around Idaho Falls.

The large animal has primarily been seen around Snake River Landing as of Friday afternoon. Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers are monitoring the animal to ensure it doesn’t come into a situation where it might harm someone or be harmed.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said it’s only necessary to call dispatch about the animal if there is an imminent threat.

