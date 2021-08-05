81-year-old woman rescued after spending the night in the wilderness

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

SODA SPRINGS — An 81-year-old woman was rescued from the backcountry in Caribou County Thursday.

The lost woman, Janet Anderson, of Soda Springs, had been huckleberry hunting with her family on Wednesday when they got separated. The family contacted the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and reported the woman missing at about 7:30 p.m.

The family was picking huckleberries about 17 miles south of Soda Springs in the 8 Mile Area.

Search and rescue crews from Caribou and Bear Lake counties responded to the scene to search for the woman. Air Idaho Rescue also helped search from the air using spotlights and thermal imaging.

The search was called off at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Once it was light enough to continue searching, fresh search personnel started searching the area. A private helicopter that is locally owned by Nathan Hale of Grace also joined the search.

Hale located the woman at about 8:40 a.m. on a ridgeline approximately 1,000 feet from where she was last seen.

She had received some minor injuries from falling in the dark but was in great condition and spirit. She had spent the night under the stars eating the huckleberries she had picked earlier.