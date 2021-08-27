A Feel Good Friday thanks to a man who honors veterans, law enforcement and others who serve

If you live in Firth, you likely know Stewart Portela. He’s one of the most active members of the community and loves to help where he can.

We received an email about Stewart and we knew we needed to surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Here’s what it said:

Stewart Portela has been a major staple in southeast Idaho for many, many years. He has always been one amazing coach and teacher to many. I am lucky to know this first hand.

Stewart has put on tons of Veterans Day and patriotic programs in Firth. Normally the gym is packed with people from all over Idaho. He gets together with some of the youth in the high school and puts the programs on. As long as I have known him, which is my whole life, he has been caring and puts everyone first.

When COVID first happened, he organized for community members to come together and wave US flags over the interstate. In his words, “It’s what America needs right now.”

Stewart gets the youth involved. He shows what it is like to be a compassionate person and to think of others first. Not only does he spend his time putting together programs for the military and police officers, he also puts together trips for community people to go and see some of the historical places in the summer.

Every time I have seen Stewart, he is always smiling even through the pain. He has had many knee surgeries and some days he can barely walk. Yet he still helps others as often as he can.

We decided to thank Stewart for all he does for the community. Check out the unexpected surprise in the video player above.