BLM hosting wild horse adoption in Blackfoot

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS – The Bureau of Land Management Boise and Idaho Falls Districts are hosting wild horse and burro adoption events next weekend. There will be 4-H trained wild horse yearlings as well as untrained wild horses and burros available.

Ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings will compete in a trail challenge in the Infield east arena at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds in Blackfoot Sept. 3. It will kick off at 11 a.m.

The following day, the horses will be available for adoption between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Adoption events took place at the fairgrounds in Boise and Bear Lake County this weekend.

The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Clark County Wranglers, Clark County; Gold Buckles, Bingham County; Grant Saddle Sores, Jefferson County; Lassos’n’ Lace, Bingham County; Mustang Wranglers, Oneida County; Rockin’4-H, Jefferson County; Silver Spurs, Jefferson County; Trail Dusters, Bingham County; Wrangler Riders, Bingham County.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, which was passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage. Learn more here.

For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-468-7826 or visit the website.