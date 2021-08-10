Concerned citizen blasts Utah Gov. Cox over ‘obscene,’ nature of his family’s surname

SALT LAKE CITY (Gephardt Daily) — “A very concerned citizen” has brought it to the attention of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox that his surname sounds like slang for part of the male anatomy.

The constituent’s letter was received on Aug. 5 by the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services, and forwarded to the highest echelon of the state’s executive branch.

Cox shared an image of the letter Friday on his personal Twitter account.

“It’s obscene!,” the constituent’s letter says. “Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it.

“Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty and obscene name, myself and thousand of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing, until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive,” V.C. Citizen continues.

“This is a social justice issue and will not be denied basic human decency!,” the missive continues. “If our simple request is not met we will assemble and do what democracy was made to do by recalling you from office because of your filthy surname.

“This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH! We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions. We demand a response to this letter and we expect to hear back from your office soon.”

The writer’s name, if it was included, appears to have been cut from the bottom of the letter before the photo was shared.

Gov. Spencer Cox Twitter page

The governor’s initial, informal response to the letter also appears:

“Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I… *checks notes* …change my name?”

In less than two days, the tweet has been liked more than 9,200 times and garnered more than 1,200 comments.

Cox’s tweet: