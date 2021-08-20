Eastern Idaho Public Health seeks new doctor for vacancy on public health board

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is looking to fill the physician representative position on its Board of Health.

The position has been filled for the past 15 years by Dr. Barbara Nelson, whose term ended on June 30.

“We appreciate Dr. Nelson’s many years of service and the knowledge and expertise that Dr. Nelson brought to the Board,” said Bryon Reed, Chairman of EIPH’s Board of Health. “We hope there are other physicians in our health district interested and willing to bring their expertise to the Board and serve the residents of eastern Idaho.”

The EIPH Board of Health is a policy-making board. The board is vested with the authority, control, and supervision of the public health district and considers and acts upon public health issues, programs and services, policies, and budget.

EIPH serves the counties of Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton.

To be eligible for the Board of Health position of physician representative, candidates must be currently licensed in the State of Idaho, reside within one of these counties for at least the past year, be a citizen of the United States, and a qualified elector. A physician will be selected based on his/her knowledge and interest in public health and in promoting the health of the citizens of the state and EIPH’s region. This appointment to this Board position is for a term of five (5) years, with the option of successive terms.

Any physician interested in applying for this EIPH Board of Health position is asked to submit a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae to EIPH by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Submission can be made:

By Mail: EIPH Board of Health By E-mail: EIPHBoard@EIPH.Idaho.gov

1250 Hollipark Drive

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

A selection committee of the current Board of Health will review applications and select the top three candidates to meet with the Board of Health at its meeting on September 16, 2021. The physician selected by the Board of Health must then be ratified by a majority of the 24 County Commissioners within the health district.

Any physician wanting more information about this Board position may contact EIPH Director, Geri Rackow, at (208) 533-3163. To learn more about EIPH, please visit our website atwww.EIPH.Idaho.gov.