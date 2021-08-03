Federal investigators find pounds of drugs in Idaho Falls hotel

IDAHO FALLS — A federal investigation led investigators to two Idaho Falls hotel rooms where they seized pounds of drugs.

Federal court documents charge Jonathan E. Ramirez-Gutierrez, 26, with felony intent to distribute meth and outline how the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Department of Homeland Security and Idaho State Police made the massive drug bust.

Investigators monitored jail calls about drugs between Jenny June Manzanares, 38, and an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail. On July 20, Manzanares said she was in California and if she was pulled over by law enforcement, she was “done” and everything was “locked and loaded,” according to federal court documents.

Investigators obtained a warrant that allowed them to track Manzanares’ cell phone GPS location. On July 27, her phone pinged at the Residence Inn on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls. Investigators went to the hotel and learned she had booked two rooms on the fourth floor. Surveillance teams then set up outside the hotel.

A DEA investigator wrote in court documents that they spotted Manzanares going between the hotel rooms. Ramirez-Gutierrez was also at the hotel and investigators detained him when he walked outside to the parking lot. Fearing those inside the hotel saw the arrest of Ramirez-Gutierrez, investigators went inside.

Police found Manzanares and another woman inside the hotel. According to court documents, Manzanares confessed to renting the two hotel rooms and had drugs inside.

Investigators seized around 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of heroin, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills possibly made with fentanyl and other drugs. Additional drug trafficking items were also found, including $12,000 in cash, baggies, scales and a drug ledger.

A search of Ramirez-Gutierrez’s cell phone also revealed photos of guns, drugs and text messages “that indicated Ramierez was engaged in gun and drug trafficking with numerous individuals, including Manzanares.”

Manzanares was booked into the Bonneville County Jail along with Ramirez-Gutierrez. Manzanares is charged locally with felony drug trafficking of meth and felony drug trafficking of heroin.

Although Manzanares and Ramirez-Gutierrez are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Manzanares is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Bonneville County on Aug. 11. Ramirez-Gutierrez’s federal court case does not list any upcoming court dates.