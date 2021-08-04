Grizzly bear relocated after killing livestock near Island Park Reservoir

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

ISLAND PARK — An adult grizzly bear was captured and relocated Tuesday after USDA Wildlife Services officials determined the bear had killed a yearling bull on grazing land near Island Park Reservoir.

Wildlife officials used a culvert trap, which was placed at the site where the bull had been killed on Monday. The bear eventually returned to the site Tuesday and was successfully captured. It was fitted with a GPS collar to track its movements.

Biologists gave the grizzly a thorough health and body condition assessment before relocating it to a remote area near Snow Creek Butte.

Fish and Game will continue to monitor the bear’s movements and activities.