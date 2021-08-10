Idaho Falls house fire sends one to the hospital

IDAHO FALLS — A house fire in Idaho Falls Monday night sent one woman to the hospital.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a house fire around 9:15 p.m. at the 800 block of Dalmation Drive. According to a department news release, the person who called 911 said the porch was on fire and people were still inside the home.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the single-story double-wide manufactured home in flames. The blaze was large enough that it could be seen from a couple of miles away.

Crews began to battle the blaze while the Idaho Falls Police Department evacuated neighbors and closed roads.

A woman who was in the home when the fire started sustained unknown injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A man got out unharmed.

No one else was injured in the fire.

By 9:27 p.m., firefighters had the fire on the outside knocked down and moved to the inside to check for additional fire and hot spots.

Officials report the fire started on the back porch before spreading to a bedroom and bathroom. Firefighters stopped the flames as they began to work their way into the living and dining rooms. Smoke damage filled the entire home.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the cause of the fire is not being released at this time.

An estimated cost of damages was not available Tuesday morning.