Idaho man killed in paragliding crash near Boise

HORSESHOE BEND (AP) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend.

Sheriff Scott Turner told Boise television station KTVB that the accident was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park.

Turner said the accident happened when the paraglider — a newer student of the sport — went into a spiral and was unable to recover from the spin. The man fell onto the rocks near the Payette River, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, a 31-year-old from McCall.