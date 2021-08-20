Local man arrested after police say video shows sexual battery of teen

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested a Rigby man for allegedly sexually battering a teenage girl at an Idaho Falls business.

Police were called in February by the soon-to-be ex-wife of Gabriel Gallegos, 29. The woman said she suspected Gallegos had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Police reports show investigators spoke with the 17-year-old girl’s mother in February, who said she and her husband were confident no illicit relationship took place.

But the case took a turn after a video given to police showed Gallegos in March allegedly touching the 17-year-old’s buttocks and crotch, according to charging documents. The video was reportedly taken at Gallegos’ Idaho Falls business.

Gallegos was charged with felony sexual battery of a minor in July. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where he posted $25,000 bail.

Although Gallegos is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Gallegos is scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.