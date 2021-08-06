Local mother connects with hero who saved her son’s life following UTV crash

SHELLEY— The search for a hero who saved a young boy’s life has ended successfully after social media helped bring them together.

A Shelley woman says she was desperately looking for the man who saved her 12-year-old son’s life after he was in a horrible UTV accident.

“He broke his ankle, his femur, his pelvis is broken in five spots, broke his sternum. He broke his left arm wrist and hand area and he dislocated his right,” Jayme Peters said.

EastIdahoNews.com reported last week that Peters went on a camping trip on July 22 with her family to the Palisades. Her son Lucas was in the UTV with his two sisters when they crashed.

Right after the crash happened, a man had heard Lucas screaming in pain and immediately ran over to give him first aid.

“My son could have been easily dead before I got there. I just want this man to know and thank him for what he did for my son,” Peters said.

Shortly after, Lucas was airlifted to the ICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

After a user read and watched the story EastIdahoNews.com posted, a woman reached out to our newsroom and told us she had found Lucas’ hero after extensive research. We connected Peters to the hero.

He would like to remain anonymous.

Peters was able to talk to him over the phone. “It was tearful and I was overwhelmed with gratitude. He had previous search and rescue training. I would love for people to know I found my son’s hero. Remind people to help others and that they never know what it may do,” she said.

Lucas is out of the hospital after spending several days there and is doing better. Peters says he has three skin surgeries coming up in the next few weeks. He is currently in a wheelchair and will not be able to walk for the next few months.

“He will tell you nothing hurts him but his femur. He is so brave and strong,” she said.

Lucas has not talked to his hero yet but is looking forward to meeting him in the near future.