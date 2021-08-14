Man allegedly in possession of meth, heroin and fentanyl potentially facing 3 life sentences

POCATELLO — While searching a man who was being arrested for a misdemeanor warrant, officers allegedly found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills and LSD.

Daniel John Tuckett, 39, has been charged with trafficking heroin and two separate charges of possession with intent to deliver, court documents show. There have been no charges filed yet in association with the three LSD tabs he allegedly had in his possession.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were patrolling Yellowstone Avenue near Key Bank on Aug. 10, when they saw a silver Honda Civic known to be driven by Tuckett, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officers conducted a traffic stop on the Honda.

While arresting Tuckett, officers requested the assistance of a drug detection K9.

During a walk around the vehicle, the dog identified drugs in the backseat on the driver’s side.

Officers found a black backpack in that area of the vehicle. A search of the backpack uncovered a digital scale, a metal spoon, two yellow plastic baggies and a smaller bag. Officers found what they suspected to be methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in the smaller bag.

Tuckett allegedly told officers that the bag belonged to him and that he knew it contained the drugs.

He was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail.

The suspected drugs were tested, using a Mobile Detect field test kit, and returned presumptive positives for meth and heroin. The fentanyl-laced pills featured “M” and “30” markings, mimicking the Oxycodone 30mg imprint — much like the 3,000 pills found by police in the City Creek Trailhead area in late July.

The pills, heroin, meth and LSD have all been taken to a lab for further analysis.

If he is found guilty, Tuckett would face a minimum of 10 years in prison for the drug trafficking charge. All three charges carry maximums of life in prison. He would also face up to $65,000 in fines.

Tuckett is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.