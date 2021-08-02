Man arrested for felony DUI following disturbance

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 110th E. block of 145th N. (N. County Line Rd.) near Ririe. While deputies were en route, dispatch advised an intoxicated man had been at the residence making threats but was now leaving toward Ririe in his vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the suspect getting into his vehicle at the Chevron Station in Ririe and initiated a traffic stop.

Deputies identified the man as 63-year-old Brian D. Box. As they spoke with him, he exhibited several signs of impairment and admitted he had “too much” to drink. During this time, Box was yelling and refused to participate in Field Sobriety Testing. Deputies attempted to detain Box, who tried to pull away and was not responsive to commands while he was being placed in handcuffs. After a brief struggle, deputies had to physically lift Box into the back seat of a patrol car because he refused to sit down.

Box was given the opportunity to take a breath test but refused. Deputies then obtained a warrant from a judge for a sample of Box’s blood, which was collected at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. During this time, deputies discovered Box was on felony probation for previous convictions for DUI and contacted his probation officer. Box provided a breath sample at the probation officer’s request, which showed a level of intoxication at more than twice the legal limit.

Box was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor resisting arrest.