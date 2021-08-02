Man charged with indecent exposure after grocery store incident

IDAHO FALLS — A man is due in court after witnesses say he was touching his exposed genitals while looking at children in a grocery store parking lot.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called around 1:30 p.m. to Albertsons on West Broadway on July 12 after a man was reportedly masturbating in his car in the parking lot.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, a witness said he spotted the 45-year-old man in the act while he watched some nearby children.

Investigators spoke to the man. He said his genitals were exposed but he was trying to urinate in a can.

The man was cited for misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was scheduled for his first court appearance Monday.